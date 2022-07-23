Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

