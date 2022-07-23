Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.5% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 686,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,892 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 327,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 380.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 99,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $1,760,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

