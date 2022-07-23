HSBC Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $97.50

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $92.50 to $97.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

