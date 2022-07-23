ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $20.08. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 5,485,019 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

