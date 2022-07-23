Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.28 ($7.35). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €7.28 ($7.35), with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported (€0.04) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of €2.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

About Idaho Strategic Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Idaho Strategic Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

