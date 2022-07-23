IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.98.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.09.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

