IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $435.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $530.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $393.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

