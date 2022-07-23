IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.76

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $17.10. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 3,040 shares changing hands.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
