Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as low as C$3.28. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 854 shares changing hands.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

