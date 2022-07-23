Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INE. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:INE opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
