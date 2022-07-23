Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 75.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

