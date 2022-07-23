Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Integra Resources Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
