Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

