Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
IDN opened at $2.54 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.