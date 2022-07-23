Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $2.54 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

