Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

