International Business Machines Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

