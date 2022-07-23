Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 5.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.18. 5,939 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.