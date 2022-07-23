Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.41 and last traded at $73.60. Approximately 8,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 24,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.
