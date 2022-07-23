Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 2,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

