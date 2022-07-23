Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.71. 138,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 333,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.
