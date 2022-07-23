Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 81,769 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

