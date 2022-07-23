Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 81,769 shares changing hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
