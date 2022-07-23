iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $222,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

