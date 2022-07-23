iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.29. 12,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 11,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

