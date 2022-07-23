iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 145,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 153,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.