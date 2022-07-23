iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 313,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $41.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.