iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.
