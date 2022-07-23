iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

