iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

