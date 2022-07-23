iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

