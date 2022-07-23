JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

