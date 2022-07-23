Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sage Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for The Sage Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($9.98) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.02) to GBX 733 ($8.76) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

