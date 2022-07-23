Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.