Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The Swatch Group stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

