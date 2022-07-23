Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

