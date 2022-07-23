Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

