Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Snap One Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Snap One in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million.
Snap One Price Performance
SNPO stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Snap One has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $884.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.
Insider Transactions at Snap One
In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $9,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap One by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
