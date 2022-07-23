Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

