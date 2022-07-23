Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

