JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.12

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.12 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.50). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 546,075 shares trading hands.
JKX Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About JKX Oil & Gas
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
