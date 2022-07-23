John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.47 $30.09 million $1.30 10.66 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

