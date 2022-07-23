Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

