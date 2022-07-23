Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

