JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of JOYY worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

