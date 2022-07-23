JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Price Target to 1,660.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,860.00 to 1,660.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

RKWAF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $378.59 and a twelve month high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

