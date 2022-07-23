JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
