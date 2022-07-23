JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

