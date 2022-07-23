Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives $186.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JFHHF shares. Citigroup cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.