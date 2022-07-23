Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.20

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.20 and traded as low as $32.50. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 0.51.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Cuts Dividend
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
