Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.20

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.20 and traded as low as $32.50. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

