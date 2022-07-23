Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.