Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,526 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,162,000 after buying an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

NYSE HES opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.