Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.54

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $18.65. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 3,491 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

